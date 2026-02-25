Radzi’s appointment to head Melaka Bersatu leadership ‘a strategic move’

Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin was appointed the Melaka Bersatu chief following former Melaka chief minister Rahim Thamby Chik’s resignation from several party posts. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Melaka Bersatu division chief has denied that the state chapter lacks leaders after party vice-president Radzi Jadin was appointed to head the state leadership to replace Rahim Thamby Chik, who resigned from the post yesterday.

Kota Melaka Bersatu chief Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said Melaka Bersatu’s structure remained intact, brushing off claims of divisions being dissolved.

Hishamuddin argued that Radzi’s appointment as Melaka Bersatu chief, despite not being part of the chapter, was a strategic step to foster unity and bolster support ahead of the coming Melaka state election.

He was responding to a claim by Melaka opposition leader Dr Yadzil Yaakub, who was sacked with Hamzah Zainudin on Feb 13, that Radzi being “imported” to Melaka showed that Bersatu now lacked leaders in the state.

Yadzil accused the Bersatu leadership of being in denial about the party’s actual strength despite the “mass departure” of members and resignations of leaders from party posts.

Hishamuddin told FMT: “Melaka Bersatu has never been short of leaders or candidates (for top leadership posts). Our grassroots members in Melaka remain strong and disciplined.”

Radzi, the Putrajaya MP, was appointed Melaka Bersatu chief earlier today following former Melaka chief minister Rahim’s resignation from several party posts.

Rahim had also announced mass resignations from the divisional leaderships of five Bersatu divisions in Melaka, though he remains a Bersatu member.

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali had said Radzi was fit to lead Melaka Bersatu given his experience and leadership qualities.

The former minister has been tasked with restructuring the leadership of Bersatu divisions in Melaka.