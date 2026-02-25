Rafizi continues criticism of PKR, says Umno not stalling reforms

Former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said the party was ‘indecisive’ in its handling of the controversy surrounding Azmin Ali.

PETALING JAYA : Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli has continued his criticism of PKR, rejecting claims that Umno is the main obstacle to Pakatan Harapan’s reform agenda, and accusing PKR of being “indecisive” in its handling of matters related to then deputy president Azmin Ali.

The Pandan MP has criticised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his administration on several occasions since he resigned from the government last May, most recently over the shareholding controversy involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki.

In an interview on BFM’s In The Studio programme today, Rafizi said he had not seen serious opposition from Umno at the Cabinet level on many reform issues.

“I don’t think that is entirely true,” he said, adding that Anwar has “immense influence” to push through reforms.

The former PKR deputy president also faulted the party for hesitating to address key issues, highlighting the manner in which PKR navigated the controversy surrounding Azmin’s departure from the party.

Azmin was sacked in 2020 for contravening the party’s stand on the position of the prime minister, and was among the 11 PKR MPs who shifted their allegiance to Bersatu in what has come to be known as the Sheraton Move.

It saw the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government after just 22 months in power and the rise of the Perikatan Nasional administration led by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The problem with PKR’s leadership from time to time was that it was not decisive,” said Rafizi.

“Behind closed doors, people talked about what Azmin was planning with Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) and so on, but nobody wanted to take up the issue and deal with it directly.”

Despite his continued criticism, Rafizi maintained that the current government would likely survive until the end of its term.

He also said Anwar, 78, had every right to stand for a second term as prime minister.

Rafizi said Anwar, who is also the finance minister, has rolled out several key economic initiatives that will require extended periods to yield results.

“I don’t think we can fault him (Anwar) if he chooses to stand in the next general election, even though he will be 80, meaning he would retire at 85. You can’t disqualify him solely on that basis,” he said.

“Honestly, I don’t think there’s anyone in our age group that the country can take seriously as a challenger. That’s part of the problem with our society.”