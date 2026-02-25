Every Cabinet member meeting KPIs, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the KPIs set by the respective ministries are being monitored by agencies such as the Madani monitoring unit and the PMO’s performance acceleration coordination unit. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Every member of the Cabinet is performing their duties well and meeting the key performance indicators (KPIs) set by their respective ministries, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar said his government was committed to the principle of collective responsibility as a Cabinet, which led to clear, measurable KPIs being set in each ministry.

He said agencies such as the Madani monitoring unit and the Prime Minister’s Office’s performance acceleration coordination unit (Pacu) monitored these KPIs.

“As a whole, Cabinet members have carried out their responsibilities with integrity, are executing their duties, and meeting the KPIs fixed by each ministry.

“At the same time, the government will not compromise when it comes to breaches in integrity,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

He was responding to Shahidan Kasim (PN-Arau), who asked if ministers would be forced to resign if they failed to perform their ministerial duties well as part of ensuring accountability.

Anwar said accountability was not only about punishment but also correction, continuous improvement, and the moral responsibility ministers held for the people.

“Therefore, we will continue to foster a culture of high performance and integrity to ensure that each ministry truly functions effectively, efficiently and responsibly,” he said.