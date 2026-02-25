Zaliha disappointed with PKR MPs’ conditional support for AG-PP separation bill

Government Backbenchers Club chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa said although she is disappointed with the action of the 10 PKR MPs, she can understand their concerns.

PETALING JAYA : Government Backbenchers Club chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa has expressed disappointment in the 10 PKR MPs who made their support for the bill separating the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor conditional on the government considering their proposals.

Zaliha said the 10 MPs, led by Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, should first participate in proper discussions and debates when the bill is tabled for a second reading in the Dewan Rakyat in March 3.

“I am disappointed with their action, even though I understand their concerns,” Berita Harian quoted her as saying.

“Many other MPs also have their own views, which should be brought to the Dewan Rakyat to be discussed and debated in a more orderly manner.”

She said a briefing session was held on Feb 23, during which law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said and Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar addressed some of the issues raised.

Yesterday, 10 PKR MPs said their support for the amendment would depend on the government’s willingness to consider their proposals.

They said Parliament should be involved in the appointment of a public prosecutor, with the MPs arguing that the bill, in its current form, concentrated power in the prime minister and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.

They also called for the bill to be referred to a parliamentary special select committee for detailed scrutiny.

Besides Rafizi, the nine other MPs are Wong Chen (Subang), Rodziah Ismail (Ampang), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa), Lee Chean Chung (Petaling Jaya), S Kesavan (Sungai Siput), Zahir Hassan (Wangsa Maju), Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Balik Pulau), Onn Abu Bakar (Batu Pahat) and Hassan Karim (Pasir Gudang).

The bill involves a constitutional amendment, which requires the support of two-thirds or 148 MPs of the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

Responding to the group’s concerns, Zaliha said the Cabinet must take seriously all views from MPs, including those from the opposition.

“The same applies in the Dewan Negara before any final action is taken on this issue,” she said.