Misleading to claim term-limit bill is against constitution, say NGOs

Perikatan Nasional chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan recently said the term limit bill could affect the king’s prerogative in appointing a prime minister. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Nine NGOs have called for all MPs and senators to back a bill limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years, and dismissed claims that the bill is unconstitutional.

They said in a joint statement that it is misleading to claim the bill would restrict the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s choice to appoint a leader he believes commands the support of the majority.

They said the amendment to Article 43 of the Federal Constitution, which grants the king the power to appoint the prime minister, is “perfectly constitutional” as the article sets out conditions on the appointment of a prime minister.

The NGOs cited as an example the provision that a person who is a citizen by naturalisation or registration was ineligible to be prime minister.

They said the claim of unconstitutionality was a “red herring”, from either a misreading of Article 43, or a malicious misinterpretation made to block reform.

The joint statement was issued by Projek Sama, Bersih, Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs, Rasuah Busters, Ikram, the Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism, the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement, Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall and the CSO Platform for Reform.

On Thursday, Perikatan Nasional chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan called for the bill to be delayed, saying that it would be unconstitutional as it could affect the prerogative of the king in appointing a prime minister. He argued that the amendment would require the consent of the Conference of Rulers as it touches on a royal prerogative.