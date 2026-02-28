Rafizi says he can make his own plans after Parliament dissolves

Rafizi Ramli said he would remain a PKR member and serve as Pandan MP until Parliament is dissolved for the 16th general election.

PETALING JAYA : Former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, responding to a show-cause letter issued over his intentions on contesting the next general election, said he was free to make his own plans after Parliament is dissolved.

In a letter to PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh today, Rafizi said the meaning of his comments on the general election, made during an interview with Sin Chew Daily, “are understandable by anyone with a good command of Malay”.

Rafizi had been given until midnight tonight to respond to the show-cause letter, which alleged that he had stated his intention to leave the party.

In the interview, he had been quoted as saying “I don’t think I will stand as a PKR candidate. I will still contest in Pandan … how I will contest in Pandan, I think that’s a secret”.

Rafizi said in his letter today: “I will remain a PKR member and serve as Pandan MP until Parliament is dissolved for the 16th general election. I have the right to make my own plans after Parliament is dissolved, and will no longer be bound by the provisions related to an MP switching parties mid-term.”

An image of the letter was posted on his Facebook page late this evening.

Rafizi said there was no need for confusing interpretations of his comments such as what the letter seemed to imply.

Yesterday, Fuziah had said the party did not want to take hasty action against Rafizi without first hearing his explanation. She said the party would hold a central leadership council meeting tomorrow.

She said Rafizi’s remark that he “would contest GE16 but not under the PKR ticket … might create the perception that he intends to leave the party”.