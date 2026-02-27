No arbitrary action against Rafizi, pledges Fuziah

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said Rafizi Ramli has until tomorrow to respond to a show-cause letter, ahead of a leadership council meeting on March 1.

KOTA BHARU : Former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has until tomorrow to explain his statement that he intends to contest in the next general election other than on a PKR ticket, the party’s secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said today.

She said the show-cause letter to Rafizi issued on Feb 23, granting him five days to respond, offered him the opportunity to clarify his statement. “We do not want to take action arbitrarily; it is best that we adhere to the party’s constitution,” she said.

“He said he would contest in GE16 but not under the PKR ticket. It may create the perception that he intends to leave the party.”

Fuziah said PKR does not want to make a hasty decision without first hearing an explanation from Rafizi, who is Pandan MP and former economy minister.

“On March 1, we will hold a central leadership council meeting. As for the decision regarding Rafizi, we will see how it goes,” she said.

Yesterday, Rafizi confirmed receiving the show-cause letter from PKR on the grounds that he had allegedly declared his exit from the party.