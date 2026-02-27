Caprice sues Rafizi for defamation, demands RM10mil in damages

Ariz Ramli, better known as Caprice (left), said Rafizi Ramli failed to apologise for accusing him of defamation.

PETALING JAYA : Social media influencer Ariz Ramli, better known as Caprice, has sued former economy minister Rafizi Ramli for defamation and is demanding RM10 million in damages.

Ariz said he decided to sue Rafizi after the former PKR deputy president failed to apologise for accusing him (Ariz) of defaming him.

He said Rafizi did not remove the social media postings containing the accusations.

Ariz is also seeking an apology and an injunction to restrain Rafizi from repeating his accusations.

“God willing, I hope to clear my name of the defamatory statements levelled by Rafizi,” he said in a statement.

The suit against Rafizi comes a week after the Pandan MP said he would sue Ariz for defamation after the influencer accused him of awarding a contract to a company allegedly linked to Rafizi.

Rafizi said he had given Ariz the opportunity to explain himself and apologise, but he had yet to do so.

He also brushed aside the “evidence” Ariz furnished, which included news reports and a speech Rafizi had given at the launch of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), to back his claims.