Rafizi yet to respond as PKR deadline looms

PKR secretary-general Fauziah Salleh said former deputy president Rafizi Ramli was issued a show-cause letter on the grounds that he had declared his intention to exit the party.

PETALING JAYA : With hours to a PKR deadline remaining, Rafizi Ramli has yet to respond to a show-cause letter asking for an explanation about his statement on contesting the next general election on a ticket other than PKR’s.

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said today that Rafizi has until midnight tonight to reply to the letter. She said it was issued under an article in the party constitution which relates to termination of membership.

Fuziah said even if a letter had not been issued, Rafizi’s statement could potentially cost him his membership and his Dewan Rakyat seat as MP for Pandan. “This is why he has been given the chance to clarify his true intentions,” Bernama quoted her as saying today in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

Fuziah had said yesterday that the party did not want to take hasty action against Rafizi without first hearing his explanation. She said the party would hold a central leadership council meeting tomorrow.

On Thursday, Rafizi confirmed receiving the show-cause letter from PKR on the grounds that he had allegedly declared his exit from the party. It followed an interview with Sin Chew Daily in which he was quoted as saying “I don’t think I will stand as a PKR candidate. I will still contest in Pandan … how I will contest in Pandan, I think that’s a secret”.

Yesterday, Fauziah said Rafizi’s remark that he “would contest GE16 but not under the PKR ticket … might create the perception that he intends to leave the party.”