Sabah, Sarawak hold key to control of Putrajaya in GE16, says Salleh

Former Sabah chief minister Salleh Said Keruak said GE16 is very much about whether Borneo is divided or united as an equal partner in the federation in uncertain times. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah and Sarawak must stand united come the 16th general election (GE16) with it’s power to decide on who forms the federal government, says Salleh Said Keruak

According to the former Sabah chief minister, GE16 is very much about whether Borneo is divided or united as an equal partner in the federation in uncertain times.

“Sabah and Sarawak hold 56 parliamentary seats. Together with Labuan, the total is 57. In a close general election, this bloc can decide who forms the federal government.

“A coalition needs 112 seats to govern. If no side wins a strong majority, Borneo becomes the tipping point,” he said in a Facebook post this morning.

Salleh added that unity and a clear common agenda between the Bornean states is imperative as Peninsular Malaysia politics is increasingly shaped by race, religion and ideological competition.

“This includes debates over working with parties like DAP. The focus often shifts to identity rather than policy.

“Hence, Sabah and Sarawak must stay steady.Our priority should be stability, development, the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), fair revenue sharing and stronger state rights,” he said.

He admitted, however, that Sarawak’s path is more straightforward, with mainly local-based parties, and that it was different to the political situation in Sabah.

“Sabah’s political mix is more complex and requires a practical, acceptable formula that protects state interests,” he said.