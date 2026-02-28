Armizan urges Sabah, Sarawak to form united bloc ahead of GE16

GRS deputy secretary-general Armizan Mohd Ali said while Sarawak already has a clear direction in national politics, Sabah has yet to consolidate its position. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy secretary-general Armizan Mohd Ali has called on Sabah and Sarawak to work towards forming a strong, united bloc that not only helps shape the federal government, but also drives its core agenda.

Sabah and Sarawak have 56 seats in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat, with Sabah having 25 and Sarawak 31.

Armizan said that based on the results of the last general election and the current political landscape, no single coalition has the ability to form a stable government on its own.

“It requires a coalition of various parties,” he told reporters during an event in Papar, Sabah, today.

“In fact, this trend did not only begin with GE15. Even before that, parties that once won with a two-thirds majority gradually saw their dominance decline, until GE15, where no single coalition could form a government alone.

“Looking at the composition of seats, since no party can secure a simple majority independently, Sabah and Sarawak can become an important bloc. That is the reality.”

He was responding to a call by former Sabah chief minister Salleh Said Keruak for Sabah and Sarawak to stand united come GE16 as they have the power to decide who forms the federal government.

Salleh said unity and a clear common agenda between the Bornean states is imperative as Peninsular Malaysia politics is increasingly shaped by race, religion and ideological competition.

Armizan said while Sarawak already has a strong mandate to govern the state and a clear direction in national politics, Sabah has yet to consolidate its position.

The domestic trade and cost of living minister said the recent Sabah state election showed that the majority of Sabahans leaned towards local parties, signalling a desire for stronger representation.

He said while he was not in a position to advise senior state leaders as they possess much greater experience and wisdom, he called on the younger generation of politicians to respond to the “voice of the people”.

“With many seats and a firm stance, we can decide on our own direction, instead of being passengers to other parties,” said the Papar MP.

“What does that mean? It means we must contest and win under one coalition. That is how Sarawak became strong.

“But that awareness among Sabahans has, in my view, not yet been translated into the attitudes and positions of Sabah’s leaders.”