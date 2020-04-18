76 at Quran event in Tawau asked to go for Covid-19 tests

TAWAU: All 76 teachers and Tawau district education office (PPD) staff involved in the “Mahrajan al-Quran Sekolah-Sekolah” (MQSS), held on March 10-11 here, are to undergo Covid-19 screening tests.

Tawau health officer Dr G Navindran said the directive was issued after one of the teachers who attended the event tested positive for the virus.

“It is believed 76 people were involved in the event,” he said when contacted today.

Tawau PPD officer Zamri Pehakan said those involved in the programme had already been informed.

