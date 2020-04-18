Psychological help just a call away for frontliners

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) is providing psychological first aid for healthcare workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

MMA president Dr N Ganabaskaran said it will do so with support from psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors and medical volunteers.

“Healthcare workers battling this pandemic can experience high levels of stress. As with anyone else, they too need support, emotionally and mentally,” he said.

The psychological first aid service was launched in early April. It is available from noon till 8pm, Mondays to Saturdays, through the helpline 03-404 11140 and via MMA’s Facebook https://fb.me/pfamma (click “Send Message”) service.

Ganabaskaran said this service is only for healthcare workers on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

No fees will be charged for the service and all conversations will be kept strictly confidential.

“Frontliners as well as healthcare workers working in the Covid-19 wards are working long shifts due to the high patient arrivals during this time.

“Many have not seen their family members for over a month. Some can experience mental and emotional issues,” Ganabaskaran said.

“MMA is here to support all healthcare workers during these difficult times and we will be more than happy to offer our assistance in any way possible.

“The largest plea from healthcare workers is for the public to stay at home, as seen on multiple platforms, in which many of them stood with the sign saying ‘We stay at work for you, you stay at home for us’.

“Our healthcare workers are working without knowing the end date (for the pandemic) but having only one thing in mind — to save the nation.”

