After minister’s boo-boo, Kit Siang sarcastically suggests DG take over

PETALING JAYA: Lim Kit Siang, taking a swipe at health minister Adham Baba’s remarks about a video conference on Covid-19, has suggested that the minister be replaced by the director-general of health, Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Lim, who is DAP adviser, made his tongue-in-cheek suggestion this evening in a response to Adham’s explanation about the video conference.

Adham had been under fire on social media for purportedly claiming he had dealt with 500 countries about handling the Covid-19 crisis.

Lim said Adham had then given an “unbelievable explanation” that he had mistakenly said 500 countries when what he meant was that he spoke to 500 participants from around the world.

Lim demanded proof of the video conference, or Adham’s resignation in lieu, and sarcastically suggested that there would be “universal approval” if Noor Hisham replaced the minister.



