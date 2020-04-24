I’m not hypocrite on Rohingya issue, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak says he has been consistent in his view on the plight of the Rohingya, dismissing suggestions that he was hypocritical in urging the authorities to shun asylum for the Muslim refugees from Myanmar.

The former prime minister also accused FMT of “twisting” his view on the Rohingya and “building a perception that I was hypocritical”, saying a solidarity rally he led in support of the Rohingya some four years ago was not meant to encourage refugees to come to Malaysia.

“I am not a hypocrite. The Barisan Nasional government during my time had given so much assistance to the Rohingya,” he said.

“We joined hands with PAS to organise the rally to press the Myanmar government to stop its cruelties on the ethnic Rohingya. We highlighted what was happening to the Rohingya in Myanmar at that time.

“We did not hold a rally to ask all Rohingya refugees to come to Malaysia,” he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, FMT quoted Najib as saying that Malaysia was not obliged to help Rohingya, amid growing fears that tens of thousands of them could be the worst affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns declared in several areas where the community has been concentrated.

His remarks came amid a spike in xenophobic comments on social media targeted at the Rohingya, after activists appealed to the government to include refugees living in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) when channelling food aid.

Najib said under his administration, he had made clear that Malaysia’s assistance to Rohingya was based on humanitarian grounds, and not meant as a signal that the country’s borders were open to all.

He also took to task the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), accusing it of inaction over the Rohingya’s plight.

“Until when should Malaysia shoulder this responsibility alone?

“The NGOs should pressure the UN and UNHCR into taking action. Don’t just pressure Malaysia,” he added.

Najib further said the Rohingya community should be “sensitive” to local sentiments during the Covid-19 crisis.

He said the move to push back Rohingya boat people last week was the correct decision, saying allowing them to land on Malaysian shores would open a floodgate of refugees which would put more Rohingya lives in danger.

“Will you take responsibility if more Rohingya lives are lost while escaping to Malaysia?” he asked.

