300,000 apply for inter-state travel permits in first 12 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: About 300,000 people have applied for inter-state travel permits in just 12 hours, and the number is expected to be doubled by May 1, police said today.

Of the total, 100,000 applications are from those stranded in their hometowns after stay-at-home restrictions came into force under the movement control order which began on March 18.

Some inter-state travel has been permitted in a relaxation of MCO restrictions.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said police would be monitoring and evaluating the trend of applications, which are made via a smartphone app, Bernama reported.

He said the government would be informed of police findings on the monitoring and evaluation so that the travel dates could be reviewed and coordinated according to the number of applications received.

