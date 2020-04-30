Former Treasury man Badri Zahir appointed EPF chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced the appointment of Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir as its new chairman, effective May 1.

He replaces Samsudin Osman, who is retiring after having served as chairman for 13 years and three months.

Prior to the appointment, Badri was the Treasury secretary-general and served in the finance ministry for 30 years, the EPF said in a statement today.

“He has sat on the EPF Investment Panel since 2014, and is highly experienced in the field of strategic investment, loan management, financial markets and actuarial science.

“Badri also sits on several boards, including Bank Negara Malaysia, the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP), Permodalan Nasional Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd,” it said.

In addition to the retirement of Samsudin, the EPF also announced the retirement of Azman Shah Haron, who has been on the EPF Board as an employers’ representative since 2007.

Azman is president of the Malaysian Employers Federation and sits on the board of various companies, including Alangka-Suka Hotels and Resorts Bhd, and various subsidiaries of Advance Synergy Bhd, including Cherating Holiday Villa Bhd.

“The EPF expresses its deepest and most heartfelt appreciation to Samsudin as well as Azman for their exceptional contributions, exemplary leadership and unmatched legacy throughout the long years of serving the EPF,” it said.

