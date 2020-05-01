Tweet on ending of employee aid programme unauthorised, says Socso

PETALING JAYA: The Social Security Organisation says a tweet declaring the end of the Employment Retention Programme (ERP) for workers on unpaid leave was “unauthorised”.

Socso said the tweet does not describe the actual progress of the ERP.

It was responding to criticisms on social media over the purported end of the ERP after the tweet was published.

Putrajaya has allocated RM120 million to provide RM600 a month in financial assistance to workers placed on unpaid leave by their companies. The assistance is paid through the employers.

“As at May 1, 2020, Socso had received 27,222 applications from employers, involving 230,652 workers.

“The allocation of RM120 million accounts for one month’s financial assistance to 200,000 workers under this programme.

“Currently, Socso is processing the applications, based on the conditions set.

“The ERP is still in operation and Socso assures all those who have applied for the ERP as at April 27 will continue to get the financial assistance that has been approved.”

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



