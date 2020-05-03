Wrong for people to think MCO is over, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has rubbished the perception that the movement control order (MCO) is over just because the government is easing restrictions from tomorrow.

“We did not end the MCO; the perception that it is over is wrong. The MCO is still in effect and we are only giving some leeway.”

Noor Hisham said the government was using the World Health Organization’s six criteria for ending a lockdown to ease the MCO.

“If there are individuals or companies which cannot abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP), then fall back on the MCO.”

Without a vaccine for Covid-19 yet, Noor Hisham said the virus would likely remain in the community for a year or even two years.

As such, the two ways to contain its spread would be through an MCO or SOP.

He said what was important was the adherence to the SOP, noting that some countries with a high level of social discipline, such as Sweeden and Taiwan, had not introduced any form of lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19.

