States acting without authority, says Azmin

PETALING JAYA: States governments reluctant to comply with federal policy to re-open the economy were given a warning today that their actions “were not founded on lawful authority”.

The warning came in a statement by senior minister Azmin Ali, who said the federal government policy had already been made into law and was enforceable throughout the country.

Azmin, who is minister for international trade and industry, said state governments who did not comply faced the risk of being sued for damages by businesses. His comment reinforced an earlier report by FMT in which legal sources had also warned of such suits.

Azmin said the regulations made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act were specifically for preventing and controlling the spread of Covid-19.

It prevailed over the provisions of other written laws in respect of the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

The relaxation of restrictions on public activities was announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on May 1 and came after seven weeks of a national shutdown of activities except essential services.

However several states under the opposition Pakatan Harapan announced their own version of the conditional movement control order.

Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Pahang, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak have to varying degrees expressed their reservations about the CMCO, with Selangor and Penang introducing their own programme for reopening of business despite the decision by the National Security Council.

Many states said they would stick to the partial lockdown until May 12, when the current phase of the MCO ends.

Azmin said the CMCO differed from the previous MCO phases, whereby the CMCO enabled almost all economic sectors to restart in a controlled and prudent setting.

The government, he added, conducted various engagement sessions with the stakeholders of the economic sectors particularly, industry associations, local and international Chambers of Commerce as well as small and medium enterprises in order to gauge the impact on business sustainability, supply chain and employment.

“Therefore, the government’s decision to allow almost all sectors of the economy to operate in order to revive and revitalise the economy is expected to have a positive impact on the economic growth and financial position of the country, not only at the Federal Government but also for the states.

Azmin also said that should the state governments refuse to co-operate in implementing Act 342, they may face the possibility of legal action from various parties particularly the industry players.

