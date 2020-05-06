Another 8 Sarawak health workers test positive for Covid-19

KUCHING: Another eight health workers in Sarawak have tested positive for Covid-19, says state health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

This brings the total number of health workers who have been infected by the virus here to 66.

According to Chin, seven of the health workers who tested positive for the virus are from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) while one is from the Samarahan division health office.

“The detection was a result of the mass screening we conducted at SGH. We also found that many of the health workers at SGH who tested positive for the virus are asymptomatic.

“We hope we will be able to cut the transmission of the virus at SGH through the mass screening operations,” he said at a press conference here today.

Chin, on April 30, said SGH health workers who tested positive for Covid-19 were being closely monitored after it was revealed that more than 50 of them had been infected.

Most of them had reportedly been infected from the Good News Fellowship Church conference cluster while others were from smaller groups.

However, he said there was no plan to shut down the hospital as ”necessary steps” had been taken to prevent any subsequent infections from happening.

Earlier, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said Sarawak had recorded 11 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the total to 536.

“A total of 26 people have been discharged from hospitals, making the total now 334. The death toll due to the virus remains at 17,” he added.

On another matter, Uggah said the state government had decided to allow work on infrastructure projects at Covid-19 green zones to continue during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

He said as of now, a total of 526 projects under the state and federal governments were based at Covid-19 green zones in Sarawak.

“We have identified 42 of these projects, worth RM16.6 billion, to be carried out starting May 10,” he said.

Uggah said only projects which had seen 90% and above completion and which did not require any movement of manpower, building materials, machines or equipment from outside, would be allowed to continue during this period.

He also said 59 of 420 rural transformation projects worth RM22.8 million had been identified for implementation starting May 10.

“It is compulsory for contractors who are involved in these projects to apply and submit their health plans to the state Disaster Management Committee as part of the Sarawak Protection of Public Health 1999 (Measure on the Carrying Out Of Activities in Infected Local Areas) Order 2020.

“Their applications must be submitted to the office of the chairman of the committee at Level 1, Wisma Bapa Malaysia, 93502, Petra Jaya, Kuching, Sarawak or emailed to [email protected] or faxed to 082-442730,” he said.

