Two more districts in Sarawak classified as green zones

KUCHING: Two more districts in Sarawak – Sri Aman and Asajaya – have been classified as Covid-19 green zones for not recording any positive case for the last 14 days.

However, Lundu has been classified a yellow zone after a positive case was reported from the district today, the state disaster management committee said.

Twenty-nine districts in the state are now classified as green zones (no case), nine are classified as yellow zones (one to 40 cases) and Kuching and Samarahan are still classified as red zones (41 cases or more).

Sarawak has recorded a total of 537 Covid-19 as of today. The number of deaths in the state remains at 17.

