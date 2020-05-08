Sarawak announces 3rd Covid-19 stimulus package worth RM300 mil

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has announced a third economic stimulus package worth RM300 million to reduce the people’s burden following the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly those who had missed out on the two earlier packages.

Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said he had received feedback that many people were still struggling and required further assistance since he announced the first two packages on March 23 and April 10.

“As a caring government, we are concerned and, therefore, I have come up with this third stimulus package,” he said at a press conference here today.

Abang Johari said the new package, which he termed “Sarawakku Sayang 3.0″, consisted of seven measures, including:

One-off cash payment of RM500 to 377,806 single Sarawakians aged 21 and above earning less than RM2,000 a month.

One-off cash payment of RM500 to each registered “penambang” (river taxi) owner.

One-off cash payment of RM600 to 959 licensed van operators, 1,976 taxi drivers and 739 school buses and van operators.

Special grant of RM1,500 to 145 tourist guides and 113 park guides.

One-off grant of RM1,500 to an estimated 500 members of the media for their contribution in covering the Covid-19 outbreak.

In addition, a sum of RM200 a month will also be given for six months to:

358 customs frontline personnel working at entry points, ports and airports throughout the state.

870 local authorities frontline personnel helping to carry out emergency services, inspection works and sanitation works at designated premises.

887 Fire and Rescue Department staff carrying out emergency services and sanitation works at high-risk areas.

500 Civil Defence Force frontline personnel assisting the police and armed forces to ensure compliance of the movement control order (MCO).

Abang Johari also said the state government was collaborating with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) and a few other financial institutions to expand their banking services to the rural areas as the people had difficulties in gaining access to bank services.

He said this would be done through mobile bank services equipped with ATM facilities.

He said the state government would also allocate RM1.6 million capital expenditure to BSN to operate their mobile branch services in rural areas.

Abang Johari also said an additional special grant of RM750 would be given to hawkers and petty traders registered with local authorities in September.

“With this additional grant, each hawker and petty trader would have received a total of RM2,250,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



