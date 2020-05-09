Sabah reopens more sectors under Phase 5 of MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah today allowed retail, food, public transport and public parks to reopen as it began to ease economic activities under Phase 5 of the movement control order (MCO).

This follows the reopening of the construction, maintenance and forestry sectors yesterday, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Thursday.

Chief Minister Shafie Apdal said the resumption of the retail and food sector must adhere to health protocols set by the health ministry and the local government.

Retail activities allowed to resume include shopping malls, supermarkets, department stores, pharmacies, wellness stores, apparel and fashion stores, and those dealing in furniture, accessories, books and stationary, and handphones, electronics and computers.

Also allowed to reopen are laundry services, hardware shops, workshops and spare parts outlets and optical stores.

Food businesses cover operators with premises, food courts or food stall centres, roadside covered stalls, kiosks, food trucks, wholesale and night markets and tamu, mini supermarkets and sundry shops.

Shafie said all types of public and logistics land and sea transportation services were also allowed to reopen. They include buses, e-hailing services, public and private jetties, ferries, boats for hire, as well as supporting services.

He said recreational and health activities in public parks would be allowed but the people must adhere to standard operating procedures set by the health ministry and local governments.

