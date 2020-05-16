SOPs for reopening of non-Muslim houses of worship near completion

PUTRAJAYA: The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of non-Muslim houses of worship while the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is still in force will be finalised by Monday, the nationaI unity ministry said.

The minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique held an online meeting today with representatives of religious bodies to discuss the SOPs proposed by both her ministry as well as the health ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the representatives of such religions as Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Taoism and Sikhism provided feedback and proposed selected houses of worship in Covid-19 green zones that may be reopened.

It said those who took part in the online meeting included representatives from the Christian Federation of Malaysia, Malaysia Gurdwara Council, Malaysian Buddhist Association, Young Buddhist Association of Malaysia and the Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia.

Also represented were the Christian Youth Association of Malaysia, Fo Guang Shan Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, National Evangelical Christian Fellowship Malaysia, Malaysia Hindu Sangam, Buddhist Missionaries Malaysia Society and the Council of Churches of Malaysia.

The ministry said a follow-up meeting will be held on Monday to finalise the SOPs, and Halimah will submit a list of houses of worship that will be allowed to reopen and the related SOPs to the National Security Council (MKN) on Tuesday.

SOPs for the reopening of selected mosques and surau were issued on Thursday and Friday.

