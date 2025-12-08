Reopening of lane on Batu Ferringhi road postponed to Dec 20

The lane closure, near Moonlight Bay between Tanjung Bungah and Batu Ferringhi, is to repair cracks and subsidence. (Zairil Khir Johari FB pic)

PETALING JAYA : The reopening of the lane of the road to Batu Ferringhi, which is closed for repairs to cracks and subsidence, has been postponed to Dec 20, says Penang executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari.

The lane, which was sealed off on Nov 21, had been scheduled to be reopened on Nov 30.

Zairil said the Penang public works department had agreed to several immediate measures to speed up the lane’s reopening, including for concrete-related works to be carried out at night as well.

“The department has targeted Dec 20 for the lane’s reopening, pending assessments of the road’s strength. On-site work will continue after the lane is reopened,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said the measures included the appointment of site managers and flagmen to control the flow of traffic, as well as the employment of more workers on the site.

The closure of the lane near Moonlight Bay between Tanjung Bungah and Batu Ferringhi is to facilitate the contractors appointed to carry out soil nailing work.