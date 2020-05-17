‘Broker’ made millions from aide’s name, says Khalid Samad

PETALING JAYA: Former federal territories minister Khalid Samad has confirmed that his former political secretary is in police custody following a complaint lodged by an architect’s firm over bribery allegations.

Khalid said the firm had been given a fake DO (development order) by a broker who was paid after he had misused the name of his aide, whom he identified only as Hj Azli. Khalid’s former political secretary is Azli Yusuf.

“I was told that the ‘broker’ received millions of ringgit by selling his (the aide’s) name,” he said in a posting on Twitter.

He said the broker had claimed that Azli had obtained the document.

He said he could not elaborate further as the case was under investigation. “The broker got rich, the person whose name was used is persecuted,” Khalid said.

The broker, Khalid said, is also being investigated.

Earlier today, FMT reported that federal police at Bukit Aman had launched an investigation into allegations of corruption involving a former minister who served under the 22-month old Pakatan Harapan government.

The investigation is into allegations of bribery involving several developers in the capital. A source had told FMT that police would soon call in the former minister and his deputy, as well as officers from Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



