Ex-AG Thomas confirms writing on Riza settlement, but says won’t betray PH trust

PETALING JAYA: Former attorney-general Tommy Thomas today confirmed telling senior deputy public prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram that he was prepared to consider a representation for Riza Aziz to drop the charges against the Hollywood producer provided that certain conditions were met, including the recovery of more than US$100 million belonging to 1MDB.

“That indeed was my style. After having read that letter, I wrote a couple of words or sentences to him. I have no access to the original letter with my handwriting. Because of this handicap, I cannot comment on it,” he said in a statement.

He was referring to his successor Idrus Harun who yesterday said he had been advised that Thomas had agreed to the suggestion in principle.

Thomas, who resigned on Feb 28 following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government, however said he would not have allowed Riza a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the money laundering charges if he had remained in office.

He said he would have lost all credibility in the eyes of the people if he had approved the order.

“I would have betrayed the trust the prime minister and the Pakatan Harapan government had reposed in me,” he said.

