Selangor PH still strong despite disturbance, says MB

SHAH ALAM: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has described “political disturbance” as the biggest form of sabotage to the economic recovery of the state and country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amirudin acknowledged the existence of such “efforts” within his administration, which is run by Pakatan Harapan, but he believed the Selangor state government remained strong.

“I call on this ‘party’ (that is trying to disrupt Selangor politics) to be honest, as it goes against the command of the Sultan of Selangor (Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah) when opening the state assembly in March, that he did not want such elements in the state.

“We (Selangor) have a huge responsibility as we contribute about 20% of Malaysia’s gross domestic product. Imagine if the country was in a state of political turmoil and lost its focus, how would we revive the economy (affected by the Covid-19 outbreak)?” he said.

He made his comments when asked about the political situation in Selangor following the collapse of the PH government in Kedah this week, when two state assemblymen left PKR to support Perikatan Nasional.

PH holds 48 seats in the 56-seat Selangor state assembly; Barisan Nasional 5, PAS 1 and 2 are independent members.

Amirudin called on all parties to work together to rebuild the economy, saying the administration in Selangor was ready to work in a professional manner with other state governments and the federal government.

