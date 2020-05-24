Another 1,000 motorists try to ‘balik kampung’ but are turned back

PUTRAJAYA: The drivers of 1,158 vehicles were instructed to turn back after trying to travel to other states on the eve of Hari Raya yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement, he said this was fewer than the 1,163 vehicles which had attempted to cross state borders the day before.

Most of those trying to cross state borders were from Selangor (460 vehicles), followed by Melaka (121) and Negeri Sembilan (95).

Meanwhile, Ismail said 156 people were arrested for not adhering to the conditional movement control order’s standard operating procedures, with 50 being remanded.

The remaining 106 people were issued compound fines.

“Everyone is reminded to adhere to the SOPs set.

“Your cooperation and self-control is very important in the war against Covid-19.”

Ismail also said that the authorities carried out 97,552 checks on premises, including markets, restaurants, stalls, factories, public transport facilities, vehicles and banks, involving 18,297 personnel.

