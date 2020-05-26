Civil servant caught with forged interstate travel permit at roadblock

ALOR SETAR: A civil servant’s attempt to return to Putrajaya yesterday was halted by the police for allegedly manipulating the date on his letter of approval for interstate travel.

Kedah police chief Zainuddin Yaacob said the man in his 40s had initially gone back to the state with his family and stayed in Pendang, and they were given permission to return to Putrajaya on May 17.

However, as they began their journey yesterday, the policeman who inspected the permit issued by Putrajaya police found that the movement date had been illegally altered from May 17 to May 25.

“He is being investigated under Section 468 of the Penal Code for forgery and they were not allowed to return to Putrajaya,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Zainuddin led a house-to-house operation in several locations across the city to check for any violation of standard operating procedures (SOP) on interstate travel issued by the government.

Zainuddin said Kedah police would intensify vehicle inspection at entry and exit points in the state to ensure members of the public comply with the SOP.

“Previously, we screened those who returned to Kedah, but now we will be screening those leaving the state to see whether they were allowed to do so or had cheated their way into the state.

“We will conduct roadblocks at both toll entry and exit points until Kedah is totally free from Covid-19,” he said.

In KUALA SELANGOR, state CID chief Fadzil Ahmat said police will not compromise with homeowners who allowed visitors into their homes as it violated the government’s conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“During our monitoring operations yesterday, seven compound tickets were issued to house owners who allowed visitors into their homes on the second day of Aidilfitri.

“If this happens in the coming days, homeowners should not be surprised if our officers issue them with such compound notices,” he told reporters here today.

The National Security Council had earlier decided to permit Aidilfitri visits only on the first day of the festivities following the implementation of the CMCO aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



