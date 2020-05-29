Sarawak launches 2 contact tracing apps

KUCHING: Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg launched two contact tracing apps today, saying Sarawak’s investment in digital technology has helped to curb the spread of Covid-19 among the people.

“Sarawak is quite advanced in terms of information technology (IT) and data storage. We are fortunate the idea (of digital technology) came three years ago and people are now ready for this infrastructure,” he said.

Earlier, he launched COVIDTrace and QMUNITY (QR code), aimed at preventing a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections.

COVIDTrace, developed by Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS) in collaboration with the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), enables contact tracing of Covid-19 positive cases by recording the duration of encounters between two users.

The users’ location data and personal identities will be kept confidential. Third party services cannot track their identities over time and users can revoke their consent at any time and the data would be deleted from the system.

Abang Johari said the QR code scanner, on the other hand, would make it easier for businesses to record particulars of their visitors.

With the QR code scanner, he said, users no longer need to provide data such as their phone numbers due to privacy reasons.

“Nobody will know your data as it will be stored by local authorities to enable them to carry out contact tracing in case a positive case is reported,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



