Ex-Sarawak PKR chief Baru joins PSB

KUCHING: Former Sarawak PKR leaders Baru Bian and See Chee How and several other members have joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

PSB president Wong Soon Koh said party leaders have had a series of discussions with Baru, the Selangau MP, and his supporters and found that they had common aspirations for the future of Sarawak.

“This meeting of the minds gave Baru and See the confidence to apply to join PSB, and we are indeed very happy to accept their applications,” he said at a press conference here today.

See is the Batu Lintang assemblyman.

