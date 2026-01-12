Sarawak independent rep not joining any party until assembly dissolved

“I have to maintain my status as an independent assemblyman,” See was quoted as saying by The Borneo Post, adding that he was “friends with everybody, and they’re friendly with me”.
“However, I cannot address this matter now. We will have to wait until the dissolution.”
The current term of the Sarawak legislative assembly does not expire until next year.
See, previously with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), won the Batu Lintang seat in a five-cornered contest in the 12th state election in December 2021. He left PSB to become an independent assemblyman in 2022.
He had earlier been sacked from PKR in April 2020, before joining PSB the following month.
This is not the first time that See has been linked to SUPP. Rumours had surfaced that he was joining the party in 2024, but SUPP president Dr Sim Kui Hian said they had not received any application from him.
The rumours have revived recently after a picture was shared on Sim’s Facebook page showing them, party leaders and Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg at a meeting.