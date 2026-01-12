Sarawak independent rep not joining any party until assembly dissolved

See Chee How won the Batu Lintang seat on a Parti Sarawak Bersatu ticket in the last state election, but left shortly later to become an independent assemblyman.

PETALING JAYA : Independent Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How says he will not sign up with any political party until the state assembly is dissolved, following speculation that he will be joining the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“I have to maintain my status as an independent assemblyman,” See was quoted as saying by The Borneo Post, adding that he was “friends with everybody, and they’re friendly with me”.

“However, I cannot address this matter now. We will have to wait until the dissolution.”

The current term of the Sarawak legislative assembly does not expire until next year.

See, previously with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), won the Batu Lintang seat in a five-cornered contest in the 12th state election in December 2021. He left PSB to become an independent assemblyman in 2022.

He had earlier been sacked from PKR in April 2020, before joining PSB the following month.

This is not the first time that See has been linked to SUPP. Rumours had surfaced that he was joining the party in 2024, but SUPP president Dr Sim Kui Hian said they had not received any application from him.

The rumours have revived recently after a picture was shared on Sim’s Facebook page showing them, party leaders and Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg at a meeting.