Sarawak DAP Youth files report over SUPP’s receipt of RM1mil from Najib

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak DAP Youth has filed a police report calling for an investigation into Sarawak United Peoples’ Party’s (SUPP) alleged receipt of RM1 million from former prime minister Najib Razak.

The report followed a call by Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen for authorities to probe the source of the funds.

In a statement, Sarawak DAP Youth said the matter must be looked into in light of Najib’s conviction by the High Court on Dec 26 on all 25 charges linked to the 1MDB case.

“SUPP’s receipt of RM1 million from a former prime minister who has been fully convicted by the courts cannot be justified, nor can it be casually dismissed as a mere ‘political donation’.

“The police and all relevant enforcement agencies must act in accordance with the law, independently and without fear or favour, to thoroughly investigate this matter, deliver the truth to the people, and safeguard the integrity of Sarawak’s political landscape,” it said.

Sarawak DAP Youth said several questions needed to be answered – where the RM1 million came from, whether it involved funds linked to 1MDB or other public monies, and whether it was derived from abuse of power, money laundering, or other illegal activities.

“SUPP owes the people of Sarawak a clear, full, and transparent explanation, rather than remaining silent or attempting to divert public attention,” it said.

Sarawak DAP Youth stressed that the fight against corruption and the pursuit of clean politics must never be subject to double standards.

“Any political party or individual involved in financial dealings with a person who has been convicted of corruption by the courts must be subjected to full legal and public scrutiny,” it added.

The High Court in Putrajaya had found Najib guilty on all 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering in his 1MDB case after the defence failed to raise a reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case. Najib is appealing against his conviction and sentence.