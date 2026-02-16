Defence, finance ministries in talks over frozen funds

Defence minister Khaled Nordin at the launch of the 50th Railway Specialist Regiment Rapid Rail Squadron at Menara Prasarana in Petaling Jaya today.

PETALING JAYA : The defence ministry is in discussions with the finance ministry for the release of frozen procurement funds for the armed forces’ operational expenditure.

The freeze on military and police procurement was made by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 16 following allegations of corruption involving the armed forces.

Defence minister Khaled Nordin today said his ministry had been called by the finance ministry to discuss expenditure that might require immediate attention to ensure that operations and the readiness of the armed forces were not affected.

“The matter is currently under negotiation.

“Our operations are proceeding smoothly, and the armed forces’ readiness continues to be maintained,” he said during a press conference at the launch of the 50th Railway Specialist Regiment Rapid Rail Squadron at Menara Prasarana here.

Meanwhile, Khaled said he had received no updates on the police investigation into the leak of confidential information about appointments in the armed forces.

“This is being investigated by the police, not the defence ministry,” he said when asked about the matter.

“Questions about the investigation should be directed to the investigating authorities.”