Sarawak AGC ready to respond to Petronas’s legal application

Petronas filed a motion at the Federal Court on Monday to ensure its operations in Sarawak complied with applicable laws and governance practices.

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak Attorney-General’s Chambers says it is prepared for the motion filed by Petronas in which the national oil company is seeking clarity on the applicable regulatory framework governing its operations in the state.

“We, the Sarawak Attorney-General’s Chambers, are prepared and fully equipped to respond to legal challenges initiated by Petronas,” the state’s legal counsel JC Fong was quoted by The Borneo Post as saying.

Fong, however, refused to comment on the implications of the case.

Petronas filed the motion at the Federal Court on Monday to ensure its operations in the state complied with applicable laws and governance practices. It named the federal and Sarawak governments as respondents.

Petronas said the motion was not meant to challenge Sarawak’s development aspirations or hinder Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), the state’s sole gas aggregator.

Instead, it is seeking a definitive determination by the Federal Court on the legal position applicable to the petroleum sector in the state.

Petronas said the decision to file the motion followed a series of dialogues and negotiations with Petros, as well as with both federal and state authorities, since 2024.

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg later said the state government was leaving it to the court to rule on Petronas’s application, which he described as “routine”.