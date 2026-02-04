Let’s move on from ‘divorce’ remark controversy, says Salleh

Salleh Said Keruak said he does not question the intention behind Alexander Nanta Linggi’s remark save for his choice of the word ‘divorce’. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former Sabah chief minister Salleh Said Keruak said the controversy sparked by Alexander Nanta Linggi should be put to rest following the works minister’s clarification over the matter.

Salleh said Nanta’s clarification was “proper and clear”, and “the country should now move forward”.

“With this clarification, the matter should now be put to rest.

“What is important is that we move forward with mutual respect, cooperation, and a shared commitment to unity and development,” he said in a Facebook post,

In an interview with BFM Radio last week, Nanta mentioned the “constant quarrels and political bickering” in Peninsular Malaysia, and asked whether Malaysia was “meant to be one nation in the first place”.

He was also quoted as saying: “If we continue to quarrel over everything, then don’t blame us, don’t blame Sarawakians. If you don’t like us, just divorce us. Forget it.”

His remarks drew criticism from several quarters, with Salleh himself saying the use of the word “divorce” in discussing Sarawak’s place in Malaysia was neither necessary nor constructive.

Nanta’s remarks also prompted Abdul Aziz Bari of Perak DAP to call for his resignation.

Yesterday, Nanta, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak secretary-general, said he was not suggesting that Sarawak wanted to separate from Malaysia.

He said he only made the remark to urge Malaysians to live in unity and harmony.

He also said his comments had been taken out of context, and that his real message was for Malaysians to focus on improving economic management rather than engaging in political bickering.

Tonight, Salleh said his earlier criticism of Nanta’s remarks revolved around the choice of the word “divorce”, adding that it could easily be misconstrued.

“I did not question the intention behind the remark. I respect that different people express themselves differently,” he said.