Cops yet to establish motive for Sri Aman murder

Sarawak police commissioner Zainal Abdullah said the investigation into the couple’s murder is being conducted professionally and transparently. (Facebook pic)

KUCHING : Police are still investigating the motive for the murder of a married couple in Sri Aman on Jan 14, says Sarawak police commissioner Zainal Abdullah.

He said statements had been recorded from 21 witnesses so far, including family members, neighbours and colleagues of the victims.

“The post-mortem of the male victim found 11 injuries to the neck and chest caused by sharp objects. The cause of death was confirmed as neck and chest injuries due to stabbing.

“The post-mortem on the female victim found stab wounds to the neck. The cause of death was confirmed as neck injury due to stabbing,” he said in a statement here today.

Zainal said the investigation was being conducted professionally, transparently, and based on forensic evidence and witness statements.

“The public is advised to respect the privacy of the victims’ family during this period and not to speculate, as this could disrupt the investigation,” he said.