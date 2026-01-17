Samarahan to get its own Hyde Park, says Sarawak premier

Hyde Park, which was opened to the public in 1637, spans over 120ha in central London, making it one of the city’s largest royal parks. (Wikipedia pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak government plans to develop more than 400ha near Samarahan Boulevard into a large public park modelled after London’s Hyde Park.

This is part of efforts to place green spaces at the centre of urban development.

Premier Abang Johari Openg said the land has been earmarked for permanent public use and would be legally protected from commercial or residential development, The Borneo Post reported.

“We have identified green areas here totalling more than 1,000 acres (404ha). This area will be planted with trees and developed as a green space for recreation,” he was quoted as saying.

Abang Johari said the area would be officially designated a public green zone with any future change in land use requiring approval from the Sarawak state legislative assembly.

He also said the initiative reflected Sarawak’s development philosophy, which balances economic growth with human wellbeing.

Drawing comparisons with cities such as London and Paris, he noted that preserving expansive green spaces was a hallmark of developed urban centres.

Hyde Park, which was opened to the public in 1637, spans over 120ha in central London, making it one of the city’s largest royal parks and a key green space in Westminster. It includes the Diana Memorial Fountain, Rose Garden, Rotten Row for horse riding, spaces for concerts, as well as sports facilities.

Tentatively named Samarahan Park, the proposed project, according to Abang Johari, complements broader plans to transform Samarahan into a well-planned urban area, as it increasingly serves as an extension of Kuching.

The 1.44km project is expected to stretch from Masjid Al-Muttaqin to the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council, and is intended to serve as a central space for recreation, public gatherings and large-scale events.

It will be implemented in phases, with RM25 million allocated for phase one and RM102 million for phase two, bringing the total cost to RM127 million.