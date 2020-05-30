JPJ driving tests to begin from June 1

PETALING JAYA: Driving schools will be allowed to carry out tests and couples living in different states will be able to travel interstate to meet their spouses from June 1.

Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said prior to this, interstate travelling was only allowed for emergency purposes and for medical needs.

“Those travelling for work are also allowed to cross borders now,” he said, citing the example of those staying in Seremban and working in Putrajaya.

As for driving schools, he said they will be allowed to prepare their students from June 1.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ)will also be allowed to test driving students from June 1.

“They will be operating from 8am to 4pm,” he said, adding that their SOPs are in line with the needs of the health ministry and National Security Council.

Malaysia has recorded 115 deaths and 7,732 Covid-19 cases. Of that number, 1,382 patients are still undergoing treatment.

On Malaysian medical students requesting to travel to Indonesia to study, Ismail said Indonesia is considered high risk now due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. As such, such students will not be allowed to leave Malaysia until conditions improve.

On some nightclubs advertising on social media on their operating hours during the conditional movement control order period, Ismail said they are not allowed to open for business yet.

“Those open for business are operating illegally. I urge local councils to close them down as no permission has been given yet.”

He also said college students are not allowed to leave their dormitories despite receiving instructions from the colleges.

“Instructions have been given not to clear their places,” he added.

471 pay compound fines for breaching SOPs

Yesterday, police held 147 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 240,268 vehicles.

Out of that, 114 individuals were detained for breaching SOPs, with 108 placed under remand and six given police bail.

Compound notices were issued to 471 individuals for breaching the SOPs, with 300 compound notices issued at police stations.

One person was found visiting families for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The remainder were issued compound notices at roadblocks and other areas.

“Everyone is reminded to follow the SOPs,” said Ismail.

As for sanitisation, since March 30, housing and local government ministry officers have sanitised 10,851 premises, which included 2,637 business centres, 3,978 government buildings, 1,581 housing estates, 2,306 public areas and 349 supermarkets.

At present, 173 quarantine centres are open, housing 13,904 people undergoing the mandatory 14-day isolation. Yesterday, another 856 Malaysians from Singapore, Egypt, Hong Kong, and Qatar returned home.

Since April 3, a total of 45,383 Malaysians have returned from overseas and had to place themselves under quarantine

