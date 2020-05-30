Muar PPBM stands by Syed Saddiq after his sacking

PETALING JAYA: Cracks have begun to appear in PPBM after the division in Muar, Johor, rejected the sacking of Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who was head of the division.

Syed Saddiq, who is MP for Muar, was among four MPs from PPBM whose memberships were terminated by the party on Thursday night for sitting with opposition members at the Dewan Rakyat sitting on May 18.

The others were former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Mahathir’s son Mukhriz, Amiruddin Hamzah and Maszlee Malik.

A statement signed by 21 Muar division committee members said they unanimously rejected the sacking on the ground that Syed Saddiq was not given the chance to defend himself before the party’s disciplinary board.

The decision to stand by Syed Saddiq was made after a meeting held today, they said. “We are declaring our full support for our division leader, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.”

They also called for the current crisis in PPBM to be settled through party elections. “The party belongs to members, not to just a few.”

Yesterday, PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin defended the party’s decision to terminate the membership of Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs, saying it was in accordance with the party constitution as the interest of the party is above any individual.

He said the party’s constitution stated that membership would be immediately terminated if the members either leave the party or defect to another party.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



