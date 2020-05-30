Only 5 Covid-19 red zones left, most cases in Bukit Jalil

PETALING JAYA: There are now only five districts left designated as Covid-19 red zones, a health ministry infographic shows.

A red zone is a district in which more than 40 Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

Hulu Langat in Selangor, Rembau in Negeri Sembilan, and Bukit Jalil, Ibu Kota and Pudu in Kuala Lumpur are the only red zone districts.

Bukit Jalil has the highest number of active cases with 284 still being treated, followed by Ibu Kota (161) and Hulu Langat (123).

The increase in positive cases at Bukit Jalil is related to the Covid-19 cluster at the detention centre there.

There are now 135 green zones – all with zero active cases – nationwide.

To date, a total of 7,732 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country with 115 deaths. A total of 6,235 people have recovered while 1,382 are still being treated.

