KL police probe viral video of cop kicking motorcyclist

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating a video that went viral of a police officer kicking a man during an arrest yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said.

In the video taken by a passer-by, a police officer is seen kicking a man, seated on a motorcycle at the side of the road, several times.

Mazlan said policemen from the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters were making their rounds along Jalan Genting Klang yesterday afternoon when they came across two men on a motorcycle behaving suspiciously.

The men did not stop when ordered to do so and fled towards Jalan Ampang, with the police in pursuit, he said.

The duo rode against the traffic and crashed after failing to control their motorcycle, with one man escaping after jumping into a drain and the other left on the side of the road.

“Regarding the video of the arrest that is now viral on social media, an internal investigation is being carried out to ensure no standard operating procedures were broken during the arrest,” said Mazlan in a statement today.

“The police will not compromise and will take stern action against any officer or staff who goes against SOPs when carrying out their duty,” he said.

He said the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, had two criminal records tied to narcotics, and was under investigation for a break-in in Ampang.

An investigation paper has been opened under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing police from carrying out their duties, an offence that carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years upon conviction.

