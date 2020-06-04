Ex-Melaka CM returns as governor, with a ‘Tun’ title

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Melaka chief minister Ali Rustam was today presented with the instrument of appointment as the state’s seventh Yang Di-Pertua Negeri.

The presentation ceremony was held at Istana Negara here, by Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Ali will hold the office for four years, replacing Khalil Yaakob whose tenure ended today.

Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara award to Ali which carries the title Tun.

Also in attendance were Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and wife, Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali, Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali and Speaker Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Ali, 70, from Bukit Katil, served as the Melaka chief minister from 1999 to 2013.

