Warisan’s Peter Anthony at MACC

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Peter Anthony is at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here to have his statement taken, believed to be over a Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority land purchase deal.

Anthony, a Warisan vice-president, arrived at the MACC office at the federal administrative building here at 10.20am. He was met there by a group of supporters and other party leaders including Sepanggar MP Azis Jamman and Kuamut assemblyman Masiung Banah.

When asked why he was at the MACC office, he only said that everything was fine.

Anthony was previously detained by MACC in January 2018 to facilitate investigations into the oil palm land purchase deal worth RM155 million in the Tongod district in Sabah.

He was also among Warisan leaders who were picked up by the agency to aid investigations into the alleged misappropriation of RM1.5 billion worth of funds for rural development projects in 2017.

Warisan president Shafie Apdal, who was involved in the probe, was later cleared.

Anthony meanwhile was freed on bail on both occasions.

