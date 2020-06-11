Anti-graft swoop on Tourism Malaysia nets 3 over RM90 million deal in 2019

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained three company directors as it investigates a RM90 million bribery case involving Tourism Malaysia, FMT has learnt from sources familiar with the probe.

The three directors are suspected of paying bribes to secure a RM90 million promotional contract for the government agency.

“The company presented false documents and information in its tender, which saw it being offered the contract,” a source said.

It is understood that the company did not fulfil the necessary conditions to qualify for the contract. It also failed to meet technical and financial requirements.

Despite this, the contract was awarded “after bribes were given to certain officials”, the source told FMT.

It is also learnt that MACC has identified officials in the agency who “collaborated with the three directors”.

“More arrests will be made.”

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests but declined further comment.

“They were brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning for a remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.

