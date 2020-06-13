Risk of inflight infection low, says AirAsia

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-cost airline AirAsia Bhd has welcomed the government’s decision to not make inflight social distancing mandatory, quoting the International Airline Transport Association’s (IATA) assertion that the risk of infection while flying is very low.

“Planes have features that lower the risk of inflight infection such as high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filters that ensure the air inside planes is always clean.

“The air quality is comparable to that in a hospital operating room,” AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat told Bernama.

He said AirAsia also welcomed the reopening of domestic travel following the recent announcement of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) as well as incentives such as RM1,000 income tax relief for domestic tourism expenses until December 2021.

“Holding strong to our mantra ‘Now Everyone Can Fly’, we wholeheartedly support the government’s launch of the ‘Unlimited Pass’ to stimulate and revive Malaysia’s domestic tourism,” he said.

On June 7, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the relaxation of certain measures under the RMCO, including allowing interstate travel from June 10.

Following that, AirAsia launched its Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia at RM399 for all AirAsia BIG members based in Malaysia.

It can be purchased via the “Unlimited 399” tab in AirAsia’s website or mobile app from June 11-13 for travel between June 25, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



