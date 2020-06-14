Najib urges AG to reopen cases involving PH leaders

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General has been urged to reopen the files on Malaysia’s loss of sovereignty over Pulau Batu Putih, the findings of a royal commission into Malaysia’s RM30 billion foreign exchange scandal of the 1990s, and five cases against Pakatan Harapan (PH) politicians.

Former prime minister Najib Razak, in calling for action by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, also challenged PH leaders to back his call, as they had complained about cases being dropped against his stepson Riza Aziz and former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman.

In a Facebook posting, Najib noted that five cases against PH politicians had been dropped by Tommy Thomas, the attorney-general appointed by the previous government.

These cases were:

Two charges against Sungai Buloh MP R Sivarasa in 2018 for posting a fake Time magazine cover featuring Najib

Two charges against DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng over a land deal and bungalow purchase while he was chief minister of Penang

A sedition charge against Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad for questioning the status of the Selangor sultan and the state Islamic council

A charge against former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (Bafia) for allegedly revealing bank accounts related to the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC)

The charges against DAP assemblymen P Gunasekaran and G Saminathan, and Melaka DAP councillor V Suresh Kumar over ties to the defunct terrorist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

Najib added that he had never asked or submitted a representation for any of his cases to be dropped, adding that he preferred for them to be fully heard in court so that all the evidence was made public.

“That’s why I ask PH leaders, including the seventh prime minister and the DAP gang who made so much noise about Riza and Musa’s case, to also urge for these cases dropped during Thomas’ time to be continued,” he said. “Don’t be a hypocrite.”

Sovereignty over Pulau Batu Putih was awarded to Singapore after the Malaysian government did not pursue the case at the World Court.

The royal commission of inquiry into Malaysia’s loss of RM30 billion in foreign exchange speculation by Bank Negara resulted in a police report being made, which was later withdrawn. Dr Mahathir Mohamad and several Bank Negara officials were implicated in the scandal.



