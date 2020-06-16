Record daily recoveries push current Covid patients down to 651

PETALING JAYA: A record 333 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily recoveries so far, further reducing the number of people being treated for the deadly disease.

There are now 651 patients warded at hospitals nationwide

The health ministry also reported 11 new cases during the period, with total deaths unchanged at 121.

Of the 11 cases, one is an imported case involving a Malaysian, while the remaining 10 involve six foreigners in Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan, and four locals in Selangor and Sarawak.

Four patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with none needing respiratory assistance.

“Of those recovered today, 307 are foreign nationals while 26 are Malaysians.”

Noor Hisham also provided a breakdown of today’s new cases.

In KL, two cases were detected among foreigners, one of which was linked to the second construction site cluster. The other involved a worker who underwent screening before resuming work.

In Negeri Sembilan, three foreign nationals from the Pedas cluster tested positive, while another is from the cleaning company cluster.

On the cases involving Malaysians, one case was detected when a patient underwent pre-operation screening at Hospital Putrajaya. The patient has been transferred to Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Another three local cases are close contacts of a Covid-19 patient in Sarawak. They are family members of case 8,453.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham urged the public to remain vigilant over the threat posed by dengue due to an increasing number of cases.

“Spend 10 minutes to destroy Aedes by cleaning your surroundings and destroying the Aedes mosquitoes’ breeding grounds to save your life and that of your loved ones.”

